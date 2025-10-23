 Skip navigation
K Brandon McManus returns to Packers practice

  
Published October 23, 2025 05:15 PM

Brandon McManus did some kicking at Thursday’s Packers practice.

McManus missed the last two games with a quad injury, but he was back on the field for the team’s second practice ahead of Sunday night’s road game against the Steelers. McManus was listed as limited and said after the session that he felt it was a good return.

“I was happy with where my leg was at and the pain with it,” McManus said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “The power was there and the accuracy, so it was a positive day.”

The Packers upgraded left guard Aaron Banks (groin), tackle Anthony Belton (ankle), and cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) to full participation. Running back Josh Jacobs (calf), safety Xavier McKinney (ankle, knee), right tackle Zach Tom (back), wide receiver Christian Watson (knee), safety Evan Williams (back), and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (knee) remained limited participants.

Defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (foot) and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (calf) did not participate in practice for the second straight day.