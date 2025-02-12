 Skip navigation
Kadarius Toney arrested for allegedly strangling a woman

  
Published February 12, 2025 03:46 PM

Kadarius Toney was arrested last week after a woman accused him of strangling her last month, TMZ Sports reports.

Police documents obtained by the website show Toney allegedly put his hand around the woman’s throat during a dispute at a Georgia residence on Jan. 14. He squeezed “with enough force to cause her to be unable to breath,” per the documents, and the woman had marks on her neck and petechial hemorrhaging in her eyes.

During the altercation, Toney is accused of taking the woman’s phone to prevent her from calling 911.

Arrest warrants were issued Jan. 15, and jail records obtained by TMZ, show Toney was in a Douglas County jail on Feb. 6. He faces one charge of aggravated assault — strangulation — and one charge of obstructing/harassing 911 calls.

His bond was set at $25,000 for each count.

The Browns cut Toney on Dec. 10 after only three games and multiple mistakes. He remained a free agent the rest of the season. He won two Super Bowls in 2022 and 2023 with the Chiefs.

Toney, 26, may have played his final game after only four seasons and 35 total games with three teams.