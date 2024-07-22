 Skip navigation
Kadarius Toney gets work in running back drills at Chiefs camp

  
Published July 22, 2024 07:46 AM

The Chiefs had high hopes for Kadarius Toney heading into the 2023 season, but the wideout had a big drop in the season-opening loss to the Lions and it proved to be a sign of things to come.

Toney struggled to make a positive impact on the offense and lined up offsides before catching what would have been a game-winning touchdown against the Bills. He was inactive for the last seven games of the season and the 2024 offseason didn’t feature any of the hype that he carried last year.

Toney remains on the roster, though, and the Chiefs are taking a look at a new way to use him. Toney is working in running back drills in early practices at Chiefs training camp along with taking reps at wide receiver, but head coach Andy Reid didn’t offer much insight into how the Chiefs view him.

“He worked today,” Reid said, via SI.com. “He did a good job when he was in there, and we’ll see. Just like the other guys, he’s out there competing. We’ll see how he does.”

Toney’s rough 2023 season has made a role on the Chiefs offense in 2024 something far short of a sure thing, so anything he can do this summer to show the Chiefs he’s capable of helping them will be a welcome development.