 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kirilloff_USA.jpg
Sunday Funday Stat Leaderboard: Kirilloff surging, Garrett still valuable
nbc_cyc_tdf_top10moments_230723.jpg
2023 Tour de France Standings
110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 21
Jonas Vingegaard wraps up repeat Tour de France title marked by historic dominance

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_vingegaardintv_230723.jpg
Vingegaard grateful for support in second TDF win
nbc_golf_theopen_finalroundhl_230723.jpg
Highlights: The Open Championship, Final Round
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage21finish_230723.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 21 finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kirilloff_USA.jpg
Sunday Funday Stat Leaderboard: Kirilloff surging, Garrett still valuable
nbc_cyc_tdf_top10moments_230723.jpg
2023 Tour de France Standings
110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 21
Jonas Vingegaard wraps up repeat Tour de France title marked by historic dominance

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_vingegaardintv_230723.jpg
Vingegaard grateful for support in second TDF win
nbc_golf_theopen_finalroundhl_230723.jpg
Highlights: The Open Championship, Final Round
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage21finish_230723.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 21 finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kadarius Toney left practice after tweaking knee

  
Published July 23, 2023 02:03 PM

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney’s first two NFL seasons have featured a number of injuries and his third training camp includes one as well.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters that Toney tweaked his knee early in Sunday’s practice and did not participate in the rest of the session. Toney’s injury came during a special teams drill and there’s no word on his outlook for the coming days.

Toney joined the Chiefs in a midseason trade with the Giants last year, but only played in two regular season games after suffering a hamstring injury. He returned for the playoffs and had a key punt return and a touchdown catch in the Super Bowl LVII win over the Eagles.

That playmaking ability is why the Chiefs have been talking about Toney playing a big role this season, but he’ll have to be healthy in order for that to happen.