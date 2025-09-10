 Skip navigation
Kameron Johnson named NFC special teams player of the week

  
Published September 10, 2025 12:25 PM

Buccaneers punt returner Kameron Johnson made an impact during Sunday’s win over the Falcons and now the league has recognized his efforts.

Johnson has been named NFC special teams player of the week.

Johnson, 23, recorded a 54-yard punt return on Sunday — the longest return of any punt in Week 1.

It was only the second time he’d returned a punt in his NFL career, as he returned one 11 yards last year.

It’s Johnson’s first player of the week award. He is now the first player from Barton College to earn a player of the week award.