Kansas City Police now say at least 22 shot at Chiefs’ parade

Kansas City Police now say one person has died and at least 22 others were shot during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade on Wednesday. At least eight children were among those shot.

At the latest news conference on the shooting, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said three people were detained and under investigation in the shooting.

University Health reported it was treating eight shooting victims, two of whom are critical and six stable. The hospital also was treating four people for other injuries from the chaos that ensued after the shooting. Children’s Mercy Kansas City said it was treating 12 patients, including 11 children, and nine of those people had gunshot wounds. St. Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City received one gunshot patient in critical condition and three walk-in patients with non-life-threatening injuries.

“I’m angry at what happened today. The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment,” Graves said, via the Associated Press.