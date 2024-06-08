Kansas plots a run at pilfering the Chiefs

Jackson County, Missouri voters rejected a proposal that would have funded renovations at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas continues to be serious about capitalizing on the opening.

The Kansas City Star recently reported that legislators in Kansas hope to use an upcoming special session to lay the foundation for a shot at landing the Chiefs.

The Kansas proposal, if passed, would use sales tax and revenue bonds with 30-year terms to pay the full cost of a new stadium.

The biggest sticking point could become the effort to use bonds to pay for the entire thing, with the Chiefs paying nothing. Given that the cost of a new venue is expected to approach $3 billion, a partial private investment could be inevitable.

Still, if Kansas plans to convince the Chiefs to abandon Arrowhead, it’s going to necessitate a big and bold move. There’s also a chance that an effort by Kansas to land the Chiefs could get Missouri to step up.