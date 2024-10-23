Kareem Hunt limited in Wednesday’s practice

Running back Kareem Hunt has jumped back into a big role in the Chiefs offense since returning to the team last month, but he wasn’t moving at full speed at practice on Wednesday.

Hunt was listed as a limited participant on Kansas City’s first injury report of the week. Hunt, who ran for 78 yards and two touchdowns last Sunday, is listed with a hip injury.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) did not practice and he has already been ruled out for this week’s game against the Raiders. Defensive end Mike Danna (pectoral) was the only other player to miss practice.

Linebacker Leo Chenal (shoulder), wide receiver Mecole Hardman (knee), defensive back Jaden Hicks (ankle), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (triceps), safety Justin Reid (hand), and tight end Jared Wiley (Achilles) were all full participants. The team’s trade for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is not official yet, so he was not on the report in any fashion.