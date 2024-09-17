Kareem Hunt to sign with Chiefs practice squad

Kareem Hunt is back where his career began.

Per multiple reports, Hunt is signing with the Chiefs practice squad.

It was reported on Monday that Hunt would be taking a visit with Kansas City today.

Hunt, 29, was a Chiefs third-round pick in the 2017 draft and led the league in rushing as a rookie. Kansas City waived Hunt in 2018 after video surfaced of Hunt pushing a woman to the ground and kicking her.

He has since spent the last five seasons with the Browns. He rushed for a career-high nine touchdowns for Cleveland last year, finishing with 411 yards.

With Isiah Pacheco out for an extended period of time, Hunt can likely serve as a short-yardage specialist for the club.