Kareem Hunt to sign with Chiefs practice squad

  
Published September 17, 2024 03:47 PM

Kareem Hunt is back where his career began.

Per multiple reports, Hunt is signing with the Chiefs practice squad.

It was reported on Monday that Hunt would be taking a visit with Kansas City today.

Hunt, 29, was a Chiefs third-round pick in the 2017 draft and led the league in rushing as a rookie. Kansas City waived Hunt in 2018 after video surfaced of Hunt pushing a woman to the ground and kicking her.

He has since spent the last five seasons with the Browns. He rushed for a career-high nine touchdowns for Cleveland last year, finishing with 411 yards.

With Isiah Pacheco out for an extended period of time, Hunt can likely serve as a short-yardage specialist for the club.