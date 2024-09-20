Kareem Hunt won’t play for Chiefs this weekend

Running back Kareem Hunt is back in the Chiefs organization, but he won’t be back in the lineup this weekend.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Friday that Hunt will not be elevated from the practice squad for the team’s game against the Falcons. Hunt signed with the team earlier this week.

The Chiefs brought Hunt in because they needed a back with Isiah Pacheco on injured reserve. Rookie Carson Steele is now No. 1 on the depth chart with Samaje Perine and Keaontay Ingram also on the active roster.

Pacheco’s injury will impact the team, but no one on the 53-man roster is carrying an injury concern into the weekend. The Chiefs didn’t issue any injury designations ahead of their bid to open the year with a third straight win.