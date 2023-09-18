Kareem Jackson is not expected to be suspended for hit on Logan Thomas

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was ejected from Sunday’s loss to the Commanders for a hit to the head on Commanders tight end Logan Thomas, but it does not look like he will be missing any other time as a result of the infraction.

The NFL is reviewing Jackson’s foul for further discipline, but multiple reports say that he is not expected to be suspended.

Jackson was fined $14,819 for a hit that concussed Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in Week One. Thomas also left with a concussion and there was some thought that back-to-back hits of a similar nature might lead to a ban for Jackson.

While a suspension may not be in the cards, another fine should be coming Jackson’s way and further penalties in the same category will likely lead to calls for further discipline for the veteran defensive back.