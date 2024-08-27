Kareem Jackson, La’el Collins among Bills’ cuts to 53

The Bills announced the moves they made to reach 53 players before Tuesday’s deadline.

Veteran offensive lineman La’el Collins and veteran safety Kareem Jackson were among the players the team cut.

Collins signed a one-year deal on April 9. He missed the 2023 season with a knee injury before signing back to the Cowboys’ practice squad at the start of the playoffs.

Jackson signed a one-year deal with the team on July 30. The 15-year NFL veteran finished last season with the Texans, the team that drafted him in 2010.

The Bills also announced they cut defensive tackle Eli Ankou, offensive lineman Keaton Bills, offensive lineman Gunner Britton, wide receiver Deon Cain, offensive lineman Will Clapp, defensive end Kameron Cline, cornerback Te’Cory Couch, tight end Zach Davidson, defensive tackle Branson Deen, quarterback Ben DiNucci, offensive lineman Mike Edwards, running back Frank Gore, Jr., offensive lineman Richard Gouraige, wide receiver K.J. Hamler, cornerback Daequan Hardy, wide receiver Andy Isabella, wide receiver Xavier Johnson, defensive end Kingsley Jonathan, cornerback Keni-H Lovely, tight end Tre’ McKitty, wide receiver Tyrell Shavers, wide receiver Justin Shorter, defensive tackle Gable Steveson, defensive tackle DeShawn Williams and safety Kendall Williamson.

The Bills placed offensive tackle Travis Clayton, running back Darrynton Evans and linebacker Matt Milano on injured reserve, with Milano and Evans designated to return.

Buffalo also finalized a trade with the Jets for cornerback Brandon Codrington.