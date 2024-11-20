 Skip navigation
Jets organization is prone to a culture of leaks
Jets organization is prone to a culture of leaks
Why class action lawsuits are so easy to file
Why class action lawsuits are so easy to file
nbc_pft_draft_241120.jpg
PFT Draft: Non-QB Offensive Player of the Year

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Karl Brooks is the NFC special teams player of the week

  
Published November 20, 2024 12:20 PM

It looked like the Packers were going to lose to the Bears on a last-second field goal last Sunday, but defensive lineman Karl Brooks was able to change that fate.

Brooks got his fingers on kicker Cairo Santos’s 46-yard attempt and the ball fluttered short of the goalposts to make the Packers 20-19 winners over their divisional rivals.

The play made it 11 straight wins for the Packers over the Bears and it led the NFL to name Brooks as the NFC’s special teams player of the week for the first time in his career.

Brooks was also credited with two tackles in the game and has 14 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble on the season.