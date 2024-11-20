Karl Brooks is the NFC special teams player of the week

It looked like the Packers were going to lose to the Bears on a last-second field goal last Sunday, but defensive lineman Karl Brooks was able to change that fate.

Brooks got his fingers on kicker Cairo Santos’s 46-yard attempt and the ball fluttered short of the goalposts to make the Packers 20-19 winners over their divisional rivals.

The play made it 11 straight wins for the Packers over the Bears and it led the NFL to name Brooks as the NFC’s special teams player of the week for the first time in his career.

Brooks was also credited with two tackles in the game and has 14 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble on the season.