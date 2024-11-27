 Skip navigation
KaVontae Turpin is the NFC special teams player of the week

  
Published November 27, 2024 12:22 PM

One of the wildest quarters of the 2024 season was the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s game in Washington and Cowboys kickoff returner KaVontae Turpin was responsible for some of the madness.

After the Commanders cut Dallas’s lead to 20-17 with three minutes to play, Turpin muffed the ensuing kickoff and then recovered it at the Cowboys’ 1-yard-line. It seemed like the Cowboys would be buried deep in their own zone, but Turpin busted out a spin move that froze the coverage and then took off for a 99-yard score.

There would be a lot more fireworks before the day was over, but the Cowboys won 34-26 and Turpin’s play was a big reason whey they emerged victorious.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Turpin has been named the NFC special teams player of the week. It’s the first time that the 2022 Pro Bowler has taken home the weekly honor.