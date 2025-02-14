Kayvon Thibodeaux: I have something to prove regardless of fifth-year option

The Giants are in the market for a quarterback, but the future of that position isn’t the only thing up for consideration this offseason.

Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is heading into his fourth season, which means the Giants have some decisions to make about his future with the franchise. Thibodeaux is eligible for an extension and the Giants also have to choose whether or not to exercise their fifth-year option on the 2022 first-round pick’s contract for 2026.

Picking it up would guarantee Thibodeaux about $16 million for the 2026 season. While in New Orleans making appearances ahead of the Super Bowl, Thibodeaux said he’d approach the coming year the same way regardless of the call.

“I mean, I was a high draft pick who came in with Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll,” Thibodeaux said, via Ryan Novozinsky of NJ.com. “I’m excited to see. If they don’t pick it up, I have the option to go to the market, which creates a whole other dynamic. Either way, I’m putting my best foot forward and looking to have my best season this season. Regardless of what they do contract wise, I’ve got something to prove to myself.”

Thibodeaux had 28 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 17 quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and two passes defensed last season.