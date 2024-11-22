 Skip navigation
Keenan Allen, D’Andre Swift listed as questionable for Bears

  
Published November 22, 2024 02:28 PM

The Bears added wide receiver Keenan Allen to their injury report on Friday.

Allen was a limited participant in practice due to an ankle injury and he has been listed as questionable to play against the Vikings. Allen missed two games early in the season with a heel injury and he has 30 catches for 282 yards and two touchdowns in the other eight games this season.

Running back D’Andre Swift (groin) is also listed as questionable, but he took a more positive journey to that designation. Swift missed practice Wednesday and was limited on Thursday before a full practice on Friday.

Offensive lineman Ryan Bates (concussion) and defensive back Elijah Hicks (ankle) have been ruled out. Tackle Kiran Amegdajie (calf) joins Allen and Swift in the questionable category.