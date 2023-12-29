Keenan Allen, Joshua Palmer, Joey Bosa ruled out for Chargers

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen will miss at least another week.

Allen is one of three Chargers players who have been ruled out for this week’s matchup against Denver as he continues to deal with a heel injury. Allen hasn’t played since Los Angeles’ Week 14 loss to the Broncos.

In his 11th season for the Chargers, Allen has recorded a career-high 108 receptions and 1,243 yards with seven touchdowns in 13 games.

Fellow receiver Joshua Palmer (concussion) and edge rusher Joey Bosa (foot) have also been ruled out. Bosa is still on injured reserve as he works his way through his 21-day practice window.

Linebacker Kenneth Murray (shoulder), defensive tackle Nick Williams (shoulder), and linebacker Tanner Muse (knee) are doubtful.

Tight end Nick Vannett (back), guard Zion Johnson (neck), and cornerback Deane Leonard (heel) are all questionable.