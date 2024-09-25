Keenan Allen set to return to practice on Wednesday

Bears veteran receiver Keenan Allen is getting closer to returning to play.

Allen is set to return to practice on Wednesday after missing the last two weeks with a heel injury.

Allen caught four passes for 29 yards in the season-opening victory over Tennessee.

Allen will likely be limited in his return to the field, but Chicago’s first injury report of the week will come out later on Wednesday afternoon.

But Chicago won’t have right tackle Darnell Wright on the practice field Wednesday, as is dealing with a back injury. Via Patrick Finely of the Chicago Sun-Times, head coach Matt Eberflus said the team is “hopeful he’ll work through it” in time for Sunday’s matchup with the Rams.

Defensive end Darrell Taylor is also set to miss practice due to an illness.