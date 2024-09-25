 Skip navigation
Will underdogs continue success in Week 4?
nbc_simms_bonix_240925.jpg
Nix thrives in Broncos' more aggressive game plan
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240925.jpg
Daniels combining with Kingsbury is encouraging

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen "progress" with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It's a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Will underdogs continue success in Week 4?
nbc_simms_bonix_240925.jpg
Nix thrives in Broncos' more aggressive game plan
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240925.jpg
Daniels combining with Kingsbury is encouraging

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen "progress" with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It's a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Keenan Allen set to return to practice on Wednesday

  
Published September 25, 2024 01:23 PM

Bears veteran receiver Keenan Allen is getting closer to returning to play.

Allen is set to return to practice on Wednesday after missing the last two weeks with a heel injury.

Allen caught four passes for 29 yards in the season-opening victory over Tennessee.

Allen will likely be limited in his return to the field, but Chicago’s first injury report of the week will come out later on Wednesday afternoon.

But Chicago won’t have right tackle Darnell Wright on the practice field Wednesday, as is dealing with a back injury. Via Patrick Finely of the Chicago Sun-Times, head coach Matt Eberflus said the team is “hopeful he’ll work through it” in time for Sunday’s matchup with the Rams.

Defensive end Darrell Taylor is also set to miss practice due to an illness.