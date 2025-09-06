Keenan Allen’s 11-yard touchdown catch ups Chargers’ lead to 20-12

It had been a minute since the Chargers scored a touchdown. It had been far longer since Keenan Allen scored a touchdown for the Chargers.

Los Angeles scored on its first possession of the night, with Quentin Johnston’s 5-yard catch from Justin Herbert coming with 9:11 remaining in the first quarter. The Chargers scored their second touchdown on Allen’s 11-yard reception from Herbert with 32 seconds left in the third quarter.

It has given the Chargers a 20-12 lead on the Chiefs.

Allen, who played for the Bears last season, scored his last touchdown for the Chargers on Nov. 19, 2023. He now has 60 touchdowns for the Chargers in his 12th season with the team.

Herbert is 16-of-25 for 227 yards and two touchdowns and has run for 17 yards on three carries.