Kellen Moore addresses Cowboys’ head coaching vacancy

The Jaguars and Saints have requested to interview Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. But a team that hasn’t (yet) requested him is the one that seems most likely to hire him for his first head coaching job.

Moore spent five years coaching with the Cowboys, four of those as the offensive coordinator, and he coached under both Jason Garrett and Mike McCarthy.

The Cowboys and McCarthy parted ways Monday, and Moore’s name immediately was linked to the job.

Moore, a backup quarterback for the Cowboys for three years, was asked about that Tuesday.

“I spent a lot of time there, eight years there, so [I] have plenty of relationships in that place,” Moore said, via a transcript from the team. “I love it here. I’ve had so much fun here. It’s been a really fun process, and we’re in a really special situation right now, getting the chance to play this Sunday, having a chance to make a run at this thing, and that’s really all you worry about. Everything else is what it is, and we’ll see where it takes you.”

Moore is in his first season with the Eagles after one season with the Chargers following his departure from the Cowboys.