Kellen Moore calls Dak Prescott “the best leader I’ve ever been around, easily”

Kellen Moore left Dallas this offseason after coaching Dak Prescott for the last four years, and Moore is going to miss the quarterback he describes as one of the best people he’s ever known.

Asked about his experience with Prescott, Moore told Peter Schrager that there’s no one else like him.

“The best person . I think the best leader I’ve ever been around, easily,” Moore said. “And in all honesty, player or coach or anything. I think his ability to connect with a team in all spectrums is rare and I’ve never seen it in any other way. His work ethic, his command, I think he’s incredible. We’ve all been through that Dallas journey and he has a phenomenal way of being able to deal with probably more than your average NFL starting quarterback. And he handles it beautifully. He’s certainly a guy you forever root for.”

Moore is now the offensive coordinator of the Chargers, and he’ll try to build the same rapport with Justin Herbert.