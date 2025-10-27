Kellen Moore on QB plans: We have some decisions to make in next 48 hours

Saints head coach Kellen Moore made a quarterback change during Sundays 23-3 loss to the Buccaneers and his plans for the position in Week 9 were a central part of his postgame press conference.

Moore said he was looking for a “spark” when he pulled Spencer Rattler in favor of second-round pick Tyler Shough while down 14 points in the third quarter. Shough threw an interception, which joined Rattler’s two turnovers as big reasons why the Saints slumped to their seventh loss in eight games.

Moore did not say which route he will go against the Rams next Sunday, but said he’s not into “flip-flopping” and will make a decision in the next 48 hours so that the quarterback can get a full practice workload this week.

“I’m not into this back and forth game,” Moore said. “We do have to make some decisions here moving forward really as a whole offense collectively with a lot of positions.”

Shough was 17-of-30 for 128 yards while Rattler was 15-of-21 for 136 yards, an interception and a lost fumble.