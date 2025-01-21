 Skip navigation
Kellen Moore: Same game plan formula for Jalen Hurts, we’ll adjust if needed

  
Published January 21, 2025 05:40 PM

The Eagles aren’t heading into the practice week with plans to alter their offensive approach because of quarterback Jalen Hurts’s left knee.

Hurts had the knee checked out during their divisional round win over the Rams, but didn’t miss an offensive snap before returning to the game. There hasn’t been much of an update on his condition and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said the team won’t make many changes to their plans unless Hurts’s condition forces their hand.

“Same game plan formula,” Moore said, via a transcript from the team. “Like any player on our team, if you have to make adjustments as weeks progress or games progress, you do. But a very similar plan.”

Moore expanded on what might cause the team to adjust their course of action.

“That stuff is always going to lean on the medical and the player,” Moore said. “Those guys go through their process, and it’s just communicated from them to the coaching staff. So plenty of conversations as the week progresses. Hey, it’s mid-to late January. There are a lot of guys that are banged up. It’s doesn’t have to do just with Jalen. There are plenty of guys that are going through stuff. That’s how these weeks are.”

Wednesday will bring the first Eagles practice of the week and their injury report will show whether the knee is impacting Hurts’s participation.