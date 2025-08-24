Kellen Moore to name Saints starting quarterback in “next few days”

In May, Saints coach Kellen Moore predicted that one of the candidates for the starting quarterback job “will rise” to take it in the preseason.

That didn’t happen.

And so, Moore will have to make a decision. The candidates are Spencer Rattler, rookie Tyler Shough, and Jake Haener.

The depth chart still shows all three of them as first-stringers. Soon, there will be only one in that category.

After Saturday’s preseason finale against the Broncos, Moore told reporters that he plans to make a decision in the “next few days.”

“I think it’s important that we collaborate and talk through this thing,” Moore said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. “That’s an important aspect of this thing. Everyone’s got their different perspectives and different exposures and so that would be really, really important. Ultimately, I know I have to make a decision and it’s a challenging one because these guys have put everything into this. They’ve been very, very close.”

Rattler got the starter on Saturday, along with the first-team offense. After three drives, Rattler handed the baton to Shough. The rookie ran four drives, with Haener getting the last two.

None of the three had spectacular stats. Shough had the only turnover, with a lost fumble.

The signs currently seem to be pointing to Rattler. Which would be a mild indictment of Shough’s development; given his draft pedigree (40th overall) he should have been able to win the job.

He still may. Regardless, Moore says it’s close. And it’s likely going to come down to Rattler or Shough.