Kellen Moore: We plan to start Tyler Shough for the rest of the season

The Saints made a quarterback change this week and they’re hoping it will be the final one they make this season.

Head coach Kellen Moore said at a Wednesday press conference that the plan is for rookie Tyler Shough to remain the team’s starter for the rest of the year. Shough replaced Spencer Rattler in the second half of last Sunday’s 23-3 loss to the Buccaneers and the team announced that Shough would start in Week 9 on Tuesday.

“Really excited about this opportunity for him,” Moore said. “He’s been preparing each and every week just as he would be if he was the starter so I feel like he’s ready to go. There will be a lot of exciting opportunities for him. It will be his first experience starting and going through that full process. Obviously, there’s an element with that you gotta kinda navigate as you go.”

Moore added that the onus to find more offensive success isn’t solely on the quarterback position, but this week’s move makes it clear that the team believes Shough is likelier to elicit it than Rattler.