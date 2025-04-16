Ken Whisenhunt steps down as head coach of UFL’s Memphis Showboats

Ken Whisenhunt briefly stepped away from his role as the head coach of the UFL’s Memphis Showboats earlier this season and he’s now taking a permanent leave from the position.

The UFL announced that Whisenhunt is stepping down from the job on Wednesday. He took a leave of absence in late March, but had returned to the team.

“The time has come for me to step away from the game and take a break from football,” Whisenhunt said in a statement. “I am so grateful for my time with the players and wish them the best.”

Offensive line coach Jim Turner served as the interim head coach during Whisenhunt’s leave and will resume that role.

Whisenhunt was in his first year as the Memphis coach and the Showboats are 0-3 this season. He was 45-51 in six seasons as the Cardinals’ head coach and 3-20 as the Titans’ head coach.