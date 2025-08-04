Kendrick Bourne is not expected to practice this week

The Patriots won’t have one of their receivers as they practice this week.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday morning that Kendrick Bourne won’t practice after being rolled up on during Friday’s scrimmage. He had exited the in-stadium practice early.

Vrabel also noted that cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis won’t practice on Monday or in the joint session with Washington on Wednesday.

Gonzalez has been sidelined for the last week with an undisclosed injury.

The Patriots will practice with the Commanders before the two teams square off in a preseason matchup at Gillette Stadium on Friday night.