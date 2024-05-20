 Skip navigation
Kendrick Bourne out of Patriots’ offseason program as he recovers from torn ACL

  
Published May 20, 2024 12:40 PM

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has said he expects to be ready for training camp after suffering a torn ACL last season. But he apparently won’t be ready before that.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said today that Bourne will not be on the practice field this spring.

That’s not a big surprise, as the torn ACL happened in Week Eight, and ACL recoveries often take close to a full year. If Bourne is fully cleared for training camp, he and the Patriots would have to be pleased with that.

Despite the ACL tear, the Patriots signed Bourne to a three-year deal to a three-year contract in March, which strongly suggests they expect him to be good to go when the time comes. Even if it’s not quite time just yet.