Kenneth Walker 46-yard catch sets up Zach Charbonnet TD, Seahawks lead 7-0

The Seahawks have gotten on the board first in Thursday’s big matchup between NFC West rivals.

Running back Zach Charbonnet powered his way in for a 4-yard touchdown, giving Seattle a 7-0 lead with 7:09 left in the first quarter.

While Charbonnet had the points, the score was set up by a catch-and-run on a screen by running back Kenneth Walker. On First-and-10 from the Seattle 49, Darnold hit Walker on the left side and the running back had a clear lane ahead of him for a 46-yard gain down to the Los Angeles 5-yard line.

A play later, Charbonnet went up the middle for the touchdown.

The Rams had received the opening kickoff after the Seahawks won the coin toss. L.A. head coach Sean McVay started the game by being ultra-aggressive, going for it twice on fourth-and-1. But while the Rams converted the first attempt from their own 38, they couldn’t get past the Seahawks’ defense from Seattle’s 39-yard line for a turnover on downs.