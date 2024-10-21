 Skip navigation
Kenneth Walker carries Seahawks to victory in his “flu game”

  
Published October 20, 2024 09:39 PM

The Seahawks added running back Kenneth Walker III to the injury report Saturday with an illness. He played Sunday despite being questionable, but Walker was under the weather.

“Yeah, he was sick today, man,” Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “Two touchdowns on his birthday, that was sick.”

Walker fought through flu-like symptoms to gain 93 yards and score two touchdowns on 16 touches. It came, no less, on his birthday. Walker said afterward that he was tired but credited the training staff for keeping him hydrated.

“I felt like just everything was kind of hard, being sick and everything,” Walker said. “But we got the dub, so it’s all good.”

Walker had no energy left to celebrate after his 20-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter. His second touchdown was a 17-yard reception from Smith.

“I thought he did a great job,” Smith said. “Obviously, he was under the weather. A little bit of his flu game today on his birthday. I think that’s spectacular. It might be the first time that’s ever happened, but he’s a guy we rely on. The way that he fought and battled it out, I know he wasn’t feeling his best, but to come out and do what he did on his birthday, I thought that was excellent.”