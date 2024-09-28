Kenneth Walker III is set to return on Monday night

When the Seahawks visit the Lions on Monday night, they’ll have one of the best offensive weapons on the field.

After missing two games with an oblique injury, running back Kenneth Walker is good to go. On the final injury report of the week, Walker had no designation.

That hardly means the Seahawks will be at full strength. Defensive lineman Leonard Williams (ribs) and Byron Murphy II (hamstring) are both out.

Also out are linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (knee) and linebacker Boye Mafe (knee). Linebacker Jerome Baker is questionable with a hamstring injury.

Walker had 103 rushing yards and a touchdown in a Week 1 win over the Broncos for the 3-0 Seahawks.