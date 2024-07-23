Kenny Clark: It was a long negotiation, happy to focus on football

The Packers are set to practice without quarterback Jordan Love at training camp because they have not been able to reach agreement with him on a new contract, but they don’t have the same problems with defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

Clark signed his third contract with the Packers since being picked 27th overall in 2016 over the weekend and he expressed relief that the deal came together on Monday. Clark said the two sides have been talking for months and that he’s looking forward to making football the only thing on his mind.

“I was just happy, man,” Clark said from Packers training camp. “I was ready to get to work and just focus on football. It was a long negotiation. We’ve been talking since the Combine, for us to finally get it done I was just happy.”

Clark said landing a third contract that sets him up to be in Green Bay for over a decade makes him feel “more of a responsibility” as a leader and link to the storied history of the franchise along with playing a productive role on their defensive front.