 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tombradyconflict_250924.jpg
Brady sends newsletter on being owner, broadcaster
nbc_pft_cjgardnerjohnson_250924.jpg
What’s next for Gardner-Johnson after release?
nbc_pft_briancallahan_250924.jpg
Callahan giving up play-calling duties is red flag

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tombradyconflict_250924.jpg
Brady sends newsletter on being owner, broadcaster
nbc_pft_cjgardnerjohnson_250924.jpg
What’s next for Gardner-Johnson after release?
nbc_pft_briancallahan_250924.jpg
Callahan giving up play-calling duties is red flag

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kenny Clark looking forward to playing his former teammates, hitting Jordan Love

  
Published September 24, 2025 10:20 PM

Everyone knows it’s the Micah Parsons game on Sunday Night Football when Parsons returns to AT&T Stadium 31 days after the Cowboys traded him to the Packers. But it’s also the Kenny Clark game.

Clark was part of the return the Cowboys got for sending Parsons to Green Bay, and an important part, according to owner Jerry Jones.

Clark played with the Packers longer than Parsons played for the Cowboys, so the Pro Bowl nose guard knows he will have feelings seeing his former teammates on the other side.

“When you’ve been somewhere for nine years, it’s hard to not have those emotions, but it’s another game,” Clark said, via Patrik Walker of the team website. “It’s another game, at the end of the day. I’m definitely going to be amped up. I’m going to be ready to go, and prepare to do everything I’ve got to do in order to help my team win but, at the end of the day, yeah, we’re trying to get a win.”

Parsons said it’s going to be “painful” to sack Dak Prescott, who he played with for four seasons. Clark doesn’t sound like it will hurt him at all to hit Jordan Love, whom he was teammates with for six seasons.

“Yeah, you get to hit now,” Clark said. “I’m excited, bro. I’m excited. It’s been a long time coming, and it’s definitely something I’ve been thinking about since I got traded here. I’m excited to go.”