Kenny Clark looking forward to playing his former teammates, hitting Jordan Love

Everyone knows it’s the Micah Parsons game on Sunday Night Football when Parsons returns to AT&T Stadium 31 days after the Cowboys traded him to the Packers. But it’s also the Kenny Clark game.

Clark was part of the return the Cowboys got for sending Parsons to Green Bay, and an important part, according to owner Jerry Jones.

Clark played with the Packers longer than Parsons played for the Cowboys, so the Pro Bowl nose guard knows he will have feelings seeing his former teammates on the other side.

“When you’ve been somewhere for nine years, it’s hard to not have those emotions, but it’s another game,” Clark said, via Patrik Walker of the team website. “It’s another game, at the end of the day. I’m definitely going to be amped up. I’m going to be ready to go, and prepare to do everything I’ve got to do in order to help my team win but, at the end of the day, yeah, we’re trying to get a win.”

Parsons said it’s going to be “painful” to sack Dak Prescott, who he played with for four seasons. Clark doesn’t sound like it will hurt him at all to hit Jordan Love, whom he was teammates with for six seasons.

“Yeah, you get to hit now,” Clark said. “I’m excited, bro. I’m excited. It’s been a long time coming, and it’s definitely something I’ve been thinking about since I got traded here. I’m excited to go.”