Kenny Pickett has no game status, officially set to play on Thursday

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was “for sure” playing in Thursday’s game against the Titans.

Pittsburgh’s final injury report of the week reflects that prediction.

Pickett has no game status, which means he’s set to start the Week 9 matchup. The quarterback was upgraded to a full participant on Wednesday’s report with his rib injury.

Cornerback Damontae Kazee (hand), running back Anthony McFarland (knee), and defensive lineman Cam Heyward (groin) also have no game status. McFarland and Heyward will need to be activated to the 53-man roster off of injured reserve to play.

Cornerback Levi Wallace (foot) is questionable after he was limited all week.

As head coach Mike Tomlin mentioned earlier in the week, defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) has been ruled out.