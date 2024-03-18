Kenny Pickett: I handled it the way I should’ve handled it

Kenny Pickett’s brief tenure as a Steelers quarterback came to an end on Friday when Pittsburgh agreed to trade him to Philadelphia.

On Monday, Pickett had his introductory press conference with the Eagles. He was asked about the report that noted the Steelers traded him “because of his behavior and expressed unhappiness over the arrival” of veteran quarterback Russell Wilson.

“I think the communication is what it is. It was behind closed doors. I’m confident in the way I handled it,” Pickett said. “I handled it the way I should’ve handled it. I’m excited to be here. It worked out so well that Philly was the place I ended up landing in.

“So, I think everything happens for a reason and I’m right where I’m supposed to be.”

As for the reporting that Pickett refused to dress as the emergency quarterback in the Week 17 matchup against Seattle, Pickett said his perspective is that the events did not happen exactly how they’re being portrayed.

“There was a plan there for that game. It went down exactly the way it was planned to go down that entire week,” Pickett said.”And I was coming off the ankle surgery. So, it is what it is. And, like I’ve been saying, though, I’m very happy to be here.”

Pickett now has a fresh start with the Eagles, which is something he said he was ready for. It helps that he’s playing for a team he grew up cheering for and is much closer to his New Jersey hometown.

“It just felt like it was time from the things that transpired,” Pickett said. “Wanted to get a chance to go somewhere else and continue to grow my career. The fact that it’s in Philly — the place where I grew up, found love for the game here — with a great coaching staff, great players. Looking forward to meeting all these guys in a couple of weeks when everybody gets back into town. But I think it’s an awesome opportunity to join this team.”