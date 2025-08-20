Kenny Pickett making progress but will not play in preseason finale

Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett will miss the entire preseason with his hamstring injury.

Asked about Pickett today, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said his hamstring is getting better but that he will not play in the preseason finale on Saturday.

“Continuing to progress. He’s done everything in his power to get back out there ASAP,” Stefanski said. “Kenny is not playing Saturday.”

The question now is whether Pickett will make the 53-player roster. Pickett has a fully guaranteed salary of $2.623 million in 2025, which would usually mean he’s going to be on the team. But with Joe Flacco set to start and the Browns having used draft picks on Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, Pickett could be the odd man out.

What we know for sure is Pickett won’t get a chance to make a case for himself in the preseason.