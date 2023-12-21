Kenny Pickett ruled out, Mason Rudolph to start for Steelers vs. Bengals

Mason Rudolph will be the Steelers’ starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against the Bengals.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed today that Kenny Pickett has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Rudolph will start and Mitchell Trubisky will back him up.

This will be the third straight game Pickett has missed since suffering a high ankle sprain. The Steelers are 0-2 without Pickett and will have to hope that Rudolph can do what Trubisky has not and help them win with a backup quarterback.

The 7-7 Steelers and 8-6 Bengals are both in AFC playoff contention, but the Bengals have looked good with backup quarterback Jake Browning filling in for starter Joe Burrow. The Steelers haven’t won a game with Rudolph as their starting quarterback since 2019, but they need him to play well on Saturday.