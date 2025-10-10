 Skip navigation
Keon Coleman calls first-series benching a “growing pain in a sense”

  
Published October 10, 2025 10:58 AM

Bills receiver Keon Coleman did not play the first series of last Sunday night’s eventual loss to the Patriots for disciplinary reasons.

On Thursday, Coleman did not tell reporters exactly what happened and why he was benched. But he did say he has to be more accountable going forward, calling the instance a “growing pain in a sense.”

“It is frustrating because you know you’re better than that as a person and individual,” Coleman said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “And you don’t like the things that it shows. Sometimes it might show that you don’t care, and that’s not the case. You want to eliminate those things.”

Coleman finished the game with four catches for 23 yards with a touchdown. He also had a lost fumble.

This is the second time Coleman has been benched for disciplinary reasons in his young career. He missed a quarter of last season’s Week 3 matchup with the Jaguars.

How will Coleman respond this time?

“Just being what I’m supposed to be, doing what I’m supposed to do, and showing that level of maturity,” Coleman said.

The No. 33 overall pick of the 2024 draft, Coleman has caught 21 passes for 226 yards with two touchdowns in five games this season.