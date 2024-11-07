 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_titansvchargers_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Titans vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_steelersvcommanders_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Steelers vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_49ersvbucs_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_titansvchargers_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Titans vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_steelersvcommanders_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Steelers vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_49ersvbucs_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Keon Coleman did not practice Thursday

  
Published November 7, 2024 04:10 PM

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday that receiver Keon Coleman hadn’t been ruled out with his wrist injury.

But for the second straight day, Coleman was not able to participate in practice.

Buffalo listed Coleman as a DNP for Thursday’s session. Reporters on the Bills beat noted that Coleman was on the field for team stretch, but worked with trainers off to the side without a brace on his wrist.

Coleman, the No. 33 pick of this year’s draft, has caught 22 passes for 417 yards with three touchdowns so far this season.

Receiver Mack Hollins (shoulder) was downgraded from full to a limited participant on Thursday.

Receiver Amari Cooper (wrist), cornerback Kaiir Elam (shoulder), fullback Reggie Gilliam (hip), and receiver Curtis Samuel (pectoral) all remained limited.

Quarterback Josh Allen (left hand), cornerback Christian Benford (wrist), linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle/pectoral), offensive lineman Spencer Brown (wrist), cornerback Taron Johnson (forearm), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (foot), tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee), tight end Dawson Knox (ankle), defensive back Cam Lewis (shoulder), tight end Quintin Morris (shoulder/hamstring), safety Taylor Rapp (foot), defensive end Casey Toohill (knee), and linebacker Dorian Williams (knee) all remained full.