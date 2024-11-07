Keon Coleman did not practice Thursday

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday that receiver Keon Coleman hadn’t been ruled out with his wrist injury.

But for the second straight day, Coleman was not able to participate in practice.

Buffalo listed Coleman as a DNP for Thursday’s session. Reporters on the Bills beat noted that Coleman was on the field for team stretch, but worked with trainers off to the side without a brace on his wrist.

Coleman, the No. 33 pick of this year’s draft, has caught 22 passes for 417 yards with three touchdowns so far this season.

Receiver Mack Hollins (shoulder) was downgraded from full to a limited participant on Thursday.

Receiver Amari Cooper (wrist), cornerback Kaiir Elam (shoulder), fullback Reggie Gilliam (hip), and receiver Curtis Samuel (pectoral) all remained limited.

Quarterback Josh Allen (left hand), cornerback Christian Benford (wrist), linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle/pectoral), offensive lineman Spencer Brown (wrist), cornerback Taron Johnson (forearm), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (foot), tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee), tight end Dawson Knox (ankle), defensive back Cam Lewis (shoulder), tight end Quintin Morris (shoulder/hamstring), safety Taylor Rapp (foot), defensive end Casey Toohill (knee), and linebacker Dorian Williams (knee) all remained full.