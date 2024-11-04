Keon Coleman still undergoing tests for wrist injury

As Buffalo gets ready to play Indianapolis in Week 10, the status of one of the club’s receivers is unclear.

Rookie Keon Coleman suffered a wrist injury late in Sunday’s victory over the Dolphins and head coach Sean McDermott told reporters in his Monday news conference that the receiver is still undergoing tests to determine its severity.

Coleman was hit by safety Jordan Poyer as he tried to catch a deep pass on Buffalo’s last drive. Poyer was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play.

Coleman, No. 33 overall pick of this year’s draft, has 22 receptions for 417 yards with three touchdowns so far this season.

McDermott also noted that defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot is going to be placed on injured reserve with a wrist injury that requires surgery.

Smoot has registered 12 total tackles with three TFLs along with 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in seven games this season.

Receiver Amari Cooper, cornerback Christian Benford, and fullback Reggie Gilliam are all considered day-to-day, McDermott said.