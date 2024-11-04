 Skip navigation
Smith throws costly interceptions in loss to Rams
Smith throws costly interceptions in loss to Rams
nbc_pft_chivsari_241104.jpg
Are Bears in trouble after back-to-back losses?
Olave carted off after suffering concussion
Olave carted off after suffering concussion

Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn't prevent him from golfing
"Sell the team" chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
"Sell the team" chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn't prevent him from golfing
"Sell the team" chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
"Sell the team" chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
Keon Coleman still undergoing tests for wrist injury

  
As Buffalo gets ready to play Indianapolis in Week 10, the status of one of the club’s receivers is unclear.

Rookie Keon Coleman suffered a wrist injury late in Sunday’s victory over the Dolphins and head coach Sean McDermott told reporters in his Monday news conference that the receiver is still undergoing tests to determine its severity.

Coleman was hit by safety Jordan Poyer as he tried to catch a deep pass on Buffalo’s last drive. Poyer was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play.

Coleman, No. 33 overall pick of this year’s draft, has 22 receptions for 417 yards with three touchdowns so far this season.

McDermott also noted that defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot is going to be placed on injured reserve with a wrist injury that requires surgery.

Smoot has registered 12 total tackles with three TFLs along with 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in seven games this season.

Receiver Amari Cooper, cornerback Christian Benford, and fullback Reggie Gilliam are all considered day-to-day, McDermott said.