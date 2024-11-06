Keon Coleman won’t practice Wednesday, could miss more than a week

Bills rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman went for tests after injuring his wrist in last Sunday’s win over the Dolphins and the team is still determining his outlook for the near future.

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters at a Wednesday press conference that Coleman will not take part in the team’s walkthrough practice later in the day. McDermott said that the team has not ruled Coleman out for this week’s game, but added that the injury could wind up keeping him out for more than this week.

McDermott said the team expects to have a better idea about Coleman’s availability by the end of the week.

Fullback Reggie Gilliam (hip), cornerback Christian Benford (wrist), and wide receiver Amari Cooper (wrist) are all expected to be limited participants in practice.