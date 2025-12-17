Kerby Joseph remains out of Lions practice

The Lions remained without safety Kerby Joseph at Wednesday’s practice.

Joseph has been sidelined by a knee injury since Week 6 and there’s been no clear timeline for his return to action. With Brian Branch out for the season, the Lions started Avonte Maddox and Erick Hallett against the Rams last weekend but Hallett, who was promoted from the practice squad, has since signed with the Titans.

Thomas Harper was a full participant as he recovers from a concussion and he will likely start against the Steelers if he’s fully cleared.

Left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) was the only other player out of practice Wednesday. Offensive lineman Trystan Colon (wrist), offensive lineman Giovani Manu (knee), and defensive back Amik Robertson (hand) were limited participants. Left guard Kayode Asowika (foot) and guard Christian Mahogany (fibula) joined Brown as full participants.