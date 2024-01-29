Kerby Joseph returns to play after exiting with arm injury

The Lions have lost their lead and now they are also dealing with injuries to a couple of players.

Safety Kerby Joseph is dealing with an arm injury. He was questionable to return but has come back into the game late in the third quarter.

He went off the field after a Deebo Samuel 17-yard gain midway through the third quarter following the Lions’ failed conversion on fourth-and-2.

Lions linebacker/special teams ace Jalen Reeves-Maybin is questionable to return with a groin injury.