Kevin Byard declines Titans request to take pay cut

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kevin Byard declines Titans request to take pay cut

  
Published March 17, 2023 02:28 PM
nbc_pft_mariotaeagles_230317
March 17, 2023 08:50 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King dive into the Eagles' reported move to sign a one-year deal with Marcus Mariota and explain why his style of play being more similar to Jalen Hurts will be beneficial.

Safety Kevin Byard’s future with the Titans is reportedly uncertain.

According to multiple reports, the Titans approached Byard about taking a pay cut. Byard has declined that overture and it is unclear what will now happen in Tennessee.

The Titans are currently set to pay Byard a base salary of $13.6 million this season. He is signed for $13.6 million in 2024, which is the final year of his current deal.

Releasing Byard as a post-June 1 cut would result in $14.1 million in cap room, but doing it now would only create $5.99 million in space while leaving over $13.6 million in dead money.

Byard joined the Titans as a third-round pick in 2016 and he has made two All-Pro teams without missing a single game since joining the team. In 2022, Byard had 108 tackles and four interceptions in the back end of the Titans defense.