nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
Watson remains a 'distraction' for the Browns
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Rams don't plan to add players at trade deadline
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Kevin Byard “not gonna go there” when asked if Bears believe in their coaching staff

  
Published November 10, 2024 05:00 PM

Bears players are hearing increasing questions about coach Matt Eberflus’ job security, and they’re not necessarily going out of their way to defend him.

The latest was safety Kevin Byard, a veteran and team captain, who was asked after today’s loss to the Patriots, “Do the guys in this locker room still believe in this coaching staff?”

Byard answered, “I’m not gonna go there. At the end of the day we’ve got to play better and we’ve got to win.”

That’s not a condemnation of Eberflus and his staff, but it’s not a ringing endorsement either. With the Bears’ record falling to 4-5 today, Eberflus is unquestionably on the hot seat in his third year as the Bears’ head coach.