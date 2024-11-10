Kevin Byard “not gonna go there” when asked if Bears believe in their coaching staff

Bears players are hearing increasing questions about coach Matt Eberflus’ job security, and they’re not necessarily going out of their way to defend him.

The latest was safety Kevin Byard, a veteran and team captain, who was asked after today’s loss to the Patriots, “Do the guys in this locker room still believe in this coaching staff?”

Byard answered, “I’m not gonna go there. At the end of the day we’ve got to play better and we’ve got to win.”

That’s not a condemnation of Eberflus and his staff, but it’s not a ringing endorsement either. With the Bears’ record falling to 4-5 today, Eberflus is unquestionably on the hot seat in his third year as the Bears’ head coach.