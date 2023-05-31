Kevin O’Connell: Been really good to see Alexander Mattison take on three-down role

The Vikings have not settled running back Dalvin Cook’s status for the 2023 season at this point in the offseason, but the team took his picture out of their Twitter header and replaced it with one of Alexander Mattison.

Mattison has been the No. 2 back with Cook in recent years and this offseason has given him a chance to run with the first team while the team decides whether they will be moving on without Cook for the 2023 season. Head coach Kevin O’Connell didn’t update where things stand on that front during a Tuesday press conference, but he did have some praise for what he’s seen from Mattison in an expanded role.

“It’s been really good to see Alex Mattison take a few more reps and really show that all three-down kinda ownership that he’s been capable of for a long time,” O’Connell said.

Cook could be cut or traded with a post-June 1 designation or he could agree to a pay cut to stay with the Vikings if he thinks that offer would be more than he’d receive on the open market. Given where we are in the calendar, some clarity should come in the near future.