Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Kevin O’Connell declines to say if Ed Donatell will return as Vikings’ defensive coordinator

  
Published January 18, 2023 09:30 AM
January 16, 2023 07:59 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the keys to the New York Giants' first playoff victory since 2012 after they took down the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 in Minneapolis.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell isn’t saying if Ed Donatell will return as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

O’Connell was asked today if Donatell will be back and didn’t answer, instead saying that right now he’s in “evaluation mode” with both his players and his assistant coaches, and that the evaluation will be “ongoing” this week.

The 65-year-old Donatell is a longtime NFL defensive coordinator who just finished his first year on the job in Minnesota, and the results weren’t good. The Vikings won the NFC North, but they did so in a season in which their defense took a step backward, and in the playoff loss to the Giants, the Vikings had no answer for Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

Any coordinator whose head coach declines to commit to him is on the hot seat, but at this point O’Connell isn’t saying Donatell is done, just that the decision has not yet been made.