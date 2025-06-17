Lamar Jackson: I won’t discuss contract talks, highest-paid player “sounds good”

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta recently said that contract extension talks with quarterback Lamar Jackson were in an introductory stage and Jackson declined to provide any further update on Tuesday.

Jackson is at the team’s mandatory minicamp after missing much of the voluntary OTA period of the offseason program and his contract came up during a press conference. Jackson signed his last deal in 2023, but has a cap number of of $74.5 million for next season is now 10th in the league among quarterbacks when it comes to average annual salary.

During a press conference, Jackson was asked where talks stood and he declined to offer any details about the negotiations.

“I never discuss contract situations here,” Jackson said. “I don’t want to talk about it.”

Jackson was then asked whether the likelihood that he’ll become the highest-paid player in the league with his next deal sounds good. Jackson smiled before leaning in as if listening closer and said it “sounds good.”

The Ravens wrap up their offseason work this week and that will leave several weeks for conversations that could wrap up the contract process for the two-time league MVP.