Kevin O’Connell explains decision not to challenge bad call on great Jordan Addison catch

Early in Thursday night’s game between the Vikings and Seahawks, rookie receiver Jordan Addison made a catch along the sideline. In real time, it looked as if he did not get both toes down before ending up out of bounds.

The clear and obvious visual evidence showed otherwise. Addison caught the ball and somehow tapped his toes. It was indeed a catch.

But coach Kevin O’Connell did not throw the red challenge flag. Why didn’t he do it?

“I did not [see it] personally, and we’re all working through our reps in the preseason,” O’Connell told reporters after the game. “It was not something that I could see directly, and didn’t think there was enough of an opinion upstairs or from anybody on the sideline. . . . In-season, I’ll try to make sure I personally get a better look at it and would always love to get a challenge right there. Because it was a heck of a play, and if he did in fact get his feet in, that’s what he’s been doing all training camp. So would have been great for his first career catch.

“Doesn’t take away the route or the execution, but I’m sure I would have loved to get a chance to throw the flag right there.”

So, yes, it’s the preseason for everyone. Coaches included. As well as the others who talk to the coach during the game.

As other coaches have explained in the past, when the mistaken ruling on the field is obvious, the headset is filled with voices telling the head coach to challenge the play. When it’s close, it’s often crickets.

That’s what happened last night for O’Connell. As the season approaches, he’ll need to be sure he has people who are ready to give him accurate information as to when and where a challenge should be initiated — in the event he didn’t see it himself.

Of course, the quality of the broadcast in the preseason is different, too. Fewer angles. Slower replays. For a game that counts, there should be faster turnaround on close plays like that one.