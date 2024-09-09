Kevin O’Connell: Jordan Addison has “pretty significant soreness” in ankle

Jordan Addison has a chance to play in Minnesota’s Week 2 matchup with San Francisco, but he will need to make significant progress throughout the week to do so.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell said in his Monday press conference that Addison has “pretty significant soreness” from the ankle injury he suffered during Sunday’s victory over the Giants.

“Getting some treatment today and we’ll kind of see how it goes,” O’Connell said. “He’s responded in the past pretty quickly with a similar injury. So, we’ll just see and I’ll try to keep you guys updated based upon the week.

“Still hopeful that Jordan will have a chance this week. But we’ll be smart with him knowing it’s a long season and how important he is to our offense.”

O’Connell later added that during the practice week, Addison “at the very most will be limited and I know Jordan will be ready to go if we can get him out there.”

The No. 23 overall pick of last year’s draft, Addison caught three passes for 35 yards before he had to exit the Week 1 win. Last season, he recorded 70 receptions for 911 yards with 10 touchdowns.

O’Connell noted that Jalen “speedy” Nailor should be ready for an increased workload this week given the injury to Addison.